MPD: Suspect on stolen moped had assortment of drugs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department reported finding a whole variety of drugs after arresting a man allegedly driving a stolen moped on the city’s east side.

According to the police department, one of its officers stopped the 44-year-old suspect in Reindahl Park on Thursday around 5:45 p.m. after spotting him riding the stolen vehicle.

At the time, the officer indicated that the suspect had cash and marijuana on him. When the man was taken to Dane Co. jail, authorities found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and heroin stashed under multiple layers of clothing.

He has since been booked into the jail on counts of possession with the intent to deliver, operating a motor vehicle without consent, and bail jumping.

