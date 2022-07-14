Advertisement

Multiple units from Janesville Fire Department respond to fire at landfill

(Janesville Police Department)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department had multiple units on scene Wednesday afternoon at the City of Janesville Landfill for a garbage fire.

In a Facebook post, the Janesville Police Department stated they are not sure of what caused the fire. The fire is located on the northwest corner of the property. The smoke can be seen from miles away, according to police.

JPD also stated that there is no safety concern to the general public at this time.

The Janesville Fire Department currently has multiple units on scene for a garbage fire at the City of Janesville...

Posted by Janesville Police Department on Thursday, July 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
Madison police warn of new hotspot for thefts
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path

Latest News

MPD: Madison man found passed out with bags of cocaine and narcotics
Beloit Police Department hosting citywide National Night Out
Madison man claims two guns were stolen out of his locked gun safe
Gen. Michael X. Garrett (R), outgoing Commanding General of U.S. Army Forces Command,...
Janesville native takes on largest Army command