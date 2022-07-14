Multiple units from Janesville Fire Department respond to fire at landfill

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department had multiple units on scene Wednesday afternoon at the City of Janesville Landfill for a garbage fire.

In a Facebook post, the Janesville Police Department stated they are not sure of what caused the fire. The fire is located on the northwest corner of the property. The smoke can be seen from miles away, according to police.

JPD also stated that there is no safety concern to the general public at this time.

The Janesville Fire Department currently has multiple units on scene for a garbage fire at the City of Janesville... Posted by Janesville Police Department on Thursday, July 14, 2022

