OWI suspect found standing next to toppled, burning SUV

(WKYT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old faces what would be his third OWI conviction after Madison Police Department officers found him and his passenger standing next to an SUV that rolled onto its side and was on fire.

The MPD report did not state how the SUV ended up on its side in the 4300 block of Milwaukee Street, but there was no indication another vehicle was involved. While the driver was standing with his passenger when officers arrived, he did suffer minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, the driver told investigators he had been drinking prior to the incident. He also reportedly recounted another OWI arrest that happened around the Fourth of July holiday as well.

In addition to the OWI allegation, the suspect was also booked for operating a vehicle after having his license suspended.

