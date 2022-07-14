PHMDC to announce expansion to reproductive and sexual health services

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County’s public health agency plans to roll out new services Thursday targeting reproductive and sexual health services.

Some of the region’s top brass will gather at the Madison Municipal Building to announce the larger effort by Public Health Madison and Dane County.

The agency’s director, Janel Heinrich, along with Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will lead the 11 a.m. news conference.

Very little information about the initiative has been released, beyond it focusing on reproductive and sexual health services.

