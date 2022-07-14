Advertisement

PHMDC to announce expansion to reproductive and sexual health services

(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County’s public health agency plans to roll out new services Thursday targeting reproductive and sexual health services.

Some of the region’s top brass will gather at the Madison Municipal Building to announce the larger effort by Public Health Madison and Dane County.

The agency’s director, Janel Heinrich, along with Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will lead the 11 a.m. news conference.

Very little information about the initiative has been released, beyond it focusing on reproductive and sexual health services.

NBC15 News will have a crew at the event and will update this story as it develops.

