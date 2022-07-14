Planned Parenthood Illinois and Wisconsin partner to increase abortion access

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Planned Parenthood Illinois and Wisconsin announced they are partnering to provide abortion care for Wisconsin residents.

Most abortions are banned in Wisconsin, but abortions remain legal in Illinois.

Planned Parenthood Wisconsin health centers can still provide ultrasounds, advice and financial support for patients.

“In the last three months the details have really come together,” Planned Parenthood Illinois Chief Strategy and Operations Officer Kristen Schultz said. “Really identifying which staff, clinicians and physicians are willing and able to come join us in Illinois. Those operational details to ensure that it would be successful.”

Planned Parenthood Illinois President and CEO Jennifer Welch said they are seeing 10 times the number of Wisconsin patients seeking abortion care since Roe V. Wade was overturned three weeks ago.

”Restrictions and bans do not stop people from having abortions,” Welch said. “Restrictions and bans only make it harder for people to access essential reproductive health care where they live.”

Planned Parenthood helps patients travel from Wisconsin to Illinois for the actual service if they decide it is the best option.

Wisconsin doctors travel across the border to provide abortion services. According to Planned Parenthood Illinois Chief Strategy and Operations Officer Kristen Schultz, the number of physicians traveling from Wisconsin to Illinois doubled since June in order to meet the need.

”I am one of the many providers who have decided to commute to Illinois to provide abortion care,” Planned Parenthood Wisconsin Associate Medical Director Dr. Allison Linton said. “The patients I see who have abortion are your friends, your family, your neighbors and members of our community.”

Wisconsin doctors practicing in Illinois need to be licensed in Illinois.

Planned Parenthood Wisconsin President Tanya Atkinson said when patients return to Wisconsin they can legally receive post-abortion care in the state without legal ramifications.

”The statute is pretty clear,” Atkinson said. “It criminalizes providers in Wisconsin and does not criminalize the person needing an abortion.”

Pro Life Wisconsin Communications Director Anna DeMeuse said her organization is not surprised by Planned Parenthood’s efforts to provide abortion services across the border. She plans to continue protesting outside of Wisconsin facilities urging people to turn to adoption.

”To try and reach these women and say that abortion isn’t your only option,” DeMeuse said. “Planned parenthood would like women to think that it is their only option. We know that it’s not we know that women in Wisconsin deserver better than an abortion.”

