Sauk County Fair continues through Sunday

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Fair is underway in Baraboo with fun activities and competitions planned through Sunday.

The fair is free to enter and includes animal shows, educational exhibits and presentations, live music and more. On Thursday, the carnival runs from 4-11 p.m. and live music starts at 9 p.m.

One major piece of the fair, that organizers say is sometimes overlooked, is highlighting how important farmers are to the local community.

“The fair is owned by the Sauk County Agricultural Society. It was formed in 1855 and one of their tenants was to educate the public about the different parts of agriculture,” Liz Cook, the Manager of the Sauk County Fair.

Cook added that there is a new swine barn this year to accommodate the growing number of animals shown at the fair each year. “It wasn’t safe anymore for the kids and we also were outgrowing it,” explained Cook.

The best part of the fair for Cook is bringing together the community to make new memories and grow closer to one another.

“You may not see somebody for the whole year and you come back and you start talking like you’ve seen each other just yesterday,” said Cook.

Country singer Dylan Scott is also set to perform Saturday night at 8 p.m. Sunday will feature a bags tournament if you want to play or watch at 12:30 p.m.

