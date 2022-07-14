Suspected Madison car thief charged twice in two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man who was charged less than two weeks ago with allegedly stealing a vehicle found himself behind bars again over the weekend – for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

According to the Madison Police Department report about the second incident, one of its officers spotted a stolen vehicle Sunday morning, near the Eagle Summit Court and Owl Creek Drive intersection. The officer reported finding the 20-year-old suspect in the driver’s seat and took him into custody.

The suspect, identified as Tommie West, was taken into custody. He was charged in a Dane Co. court Tuesday with operating a vehicle without consent as well as misdemeanor and felony bail jumping.

Court records indicate West had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf on June 30 after being charged with operating without consent along with theft of movable property worth less than $2,500. The court commissioner ordered a signature bond of $500 per case and he was released later that day.

On Tuesday, the court again entered not guilty pleas for West and set a signature bond for $500 per case. The court records did not show if he has been released; however, Dane Co. jail logs show he is no longer a resident there.

West is due back in court for both cases on September 19.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.