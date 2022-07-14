Wet Friday Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Enjoy this evening as our nice stretch of weather comes to a screeching halt. Increasing clouds tonight with overnight lows around 60. Showers and storms develop around daybreak in what will be a day filled with rounds of storms. While there is the chance of a strong or severe storm, the bigger threat may come with heavy rainfall. New data is suggesting widespread 1-3 inch totals for much of southern Wisconsin which could result in areas of flooding.

The weekend will feature some isolated to scattered showers and storms, but it is not expected to be a washout. However, more clouds than sunshine are expected. Highs will be in the lower 80s with an increase in humidity as well.

Next week looks to be a warm and humid stretch of weather with highs pushing 90 degrees. This will fuel at least a few pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon hours.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.