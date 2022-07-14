Advertisement

Wet Friday Ahead

Grab The Rain Gear
Rain Forecast
Rain Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Enjoy this evening as our nice stretch of weather comes to a screeching halt. Increasing clouds tonight with overnight lows around 60. Showers and storms develop around daybreak in what will be a day filled with rounds of storms. While there is the chance of a strong or severe storm, the bigger threat may come with heavy rainfall. New data is suggesting widespread 1-3 inch totals for much of southern Wisconsin which could result in areas of flooding.

The weekend will feature some isolated to scattered showers and storms, but it is not expected to be a washout. However, more clouds than sunshine are expected. Highs will be in the lower 80s with an increase in humidity as well.

Next week looks to be a warm and humid stretch of weather with highs pushing 90 degrees. This will fuel at least a few pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon hours.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
Madison police warn of new hotspot for thefts
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path

Latest News

Widespread showers & storms are likely Friday morning/afternoon.
Sunshine today; Showers/storms for Friday
Thursday Extended Forecast
Sunny today; Rain Tomorrow
Dew points climb into the 60s and lower 70s this weekend!
Dodging showers early Friday; Rain & humidity back this weekend
Sunny and pleasant conditions for today.
Mostly Sunny and Pleasant Today