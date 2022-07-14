Advertisement

Whitewater Fire and EMS name new command staff

(KEYC News Now)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - Following a merger announcement between the City of Whitewater and Whitewater Fire Department Inc., the City named new command staff for the EMS and Fire Departments on Wednesday, the city said.

Kelly Freeman was named the chief of City of Whitewater Fire and EMS Department. He has served as a lieutenant, captain and assistant during his time at WFD, Inc.

The city also named Ryan Dion, who has been in the department for 15 years, first assistant chief and Joe Uselding, who has been in the department for 21 years, as second assistant chief. Ashley Vickers, who has held the title since 2021, was also named the chief of EMS.

The current Chief of WFD Inc., Mike Higgins, will stay in his position until the merger is complete. In January 2023 he will retire from service, officials say.

The nominations will be presented to the Police and Fire commission for approval and finalized the day of the merger.

