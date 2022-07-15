$22.5 million infrastructure bill funds south-central Wisconsin transportation projects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) is providing about $22.5 million for 25 projects across Wisconsin this year in areas with populations above 50,000, Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday.

This money will fund projects in two places in Rock County and two in Dane County, NBC15′s viewing area!

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build on our commitment to fix Wisconsin roads and move our transportation system forward,” Gov. Evers said.

“I’m excited to continue building on our work with these additional federal funds that will help accelerate our work and provide more options for safe and efficient travel for folks across our state,” Evers continued.

The BIL previously announced $35 million in funding for projects in areas with fewer than 50,000 in 2019. Since then, the WisDOT has improved upwards of 4,600 miles of roads including 1,700 locally owned roads, WisDOT said

This round of BIL funding was distributed based on population areas defined by the census, WisDOT said.

All of the projects are reviewed, ranked and picked by Wisconsin’s Metropolitan Planning Organizations and Transportation Management Areas and then approved by the DOT. The funds will go to two counties, one town, four villages and 15 cities.

