ALERT DAY: Heavy rain expected Friday

Key Takeaways

Friday showers/storms may be heavy at times - leading to isolated instances of flooding

This Weekend: Warm & HUMID

Outside of pop-up showers Sat/Sun, another round of rain is possible late Tuesday into Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers and storms have developed across the northern Plains and rolled into Wisconsin Friday morning. Supported by a low-level jet and ample moisture, these showers and storms will pose an isolated flooding risk for much of southern Wisconsin. Hi-res guidance suggests a narrow swath of 1-3″ rainfall totals in West-Central and portions of south-central Wisconsin. Veering winds combined with low-level jet support will allow showers to fester through the morning -potentially back building & training over the same areas.

Highs will only top out in the 70s today given the cloud cover and rainfall. The shortwave and rainfall will move out of the area tonight - with variable clouds left in their wake.

Saturday & Sunday appear calmer but remain warm/humid. Despite a few impulses moving through the upper-level pattern, medium-range model guidance keeps most of the moisture & rainfall South of Wisconsin. That said, there is still an opportunity for a pop-up shower/storm both afternoons. Should a lake-breeze develop that would be a feature that could force up some showers.

The upper-level ridge wobbles a bit farther East to start next week - keeping Monday dry and warm. Heat & humidity will be the main concern for next week. A passing short wave in southern Canada will support a surface low-pressure system that rolls through northern Wisconsin late Tuesday into Wednesday. An associated cold front could bring another chance for showers/storms. However, dry mid-levels may limit the overall chance for precipitation.

The cold front doesn’t bring much in the way of a reprieve from the heat/humidity. Highs remain in the 80s next week with another chance of rain late in the week.

