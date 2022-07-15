Bicycle rider dies in Sauk Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicycle rider died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on a highway in Merrimac Township on Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the individual was riding west on State Hwy. 78, near Goette Road, shortly before 1 p.m. and lost control of the bicycle. It went into traffic and was struck by the vehicle, preliminary reports indicate.

The rider, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt in the crash.

The investigation into wreck remains ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

