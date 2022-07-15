Advertisement

Community leaders unveil honorary street sign for Willie Lou Harris

(WMTV)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members gathered throughout South Madison Thursday to unveil an honorary street sign in remembrance of Madison community leader, Willie Lou Harris.

The ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the corner of Bram and Baird streets.

Harris’ family gathered in the area to speak about her legacy. Harris served in the South Madison area starting in the early 1930′s, where she built the first neighborhood center.

She was given two Airforce barracks, and Reynold Moving Company moved the barracks to Taft and Center St.

Harris was committed to South Madison and ensuring the community there would thrive.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
Madison police warn of new hotspot for thefts
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path

Latest News

The sport of pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and it’s also gaining more...
First Mad City Pickleball tournament hosted at newly expanded complex
Siblings sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth from Arizona to Wisconsin
Motorcycle stolen from downtown Madison apartment
Gladys Knight to perform at 20th anniversary of MOVE4BGC fundraiser