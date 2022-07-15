Community leaders unveil honorary street sign for Willie Lou Harris

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members gathered throughout South Madison Thursday to unveil an honorary street sign in remembrance of Madison community leader, Willie Lou Harris.

The ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the corner of Bram and Baird streets.

Harris’ family gathered in the area to speak about her legacy. Harris served in the South Madison area starting in the early 1930′s, where she built the first neighborhood center.

She was given two Airforce barracks, and Reynold Moving Company moved the barracks to Taft and Center St.

Harris was committed to South Madison and ensuring the community there would thrive.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.