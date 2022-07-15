Advertisement

Democrat Kaul haul’s in nearly $860,000 over 6 months

Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has raised nearly $860,000 over the first half of the year and has more than $1.9 million cash on hand for his reelection bid this fall
(FILE) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
(FILE) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul raised nearly $860,000 over the first half of the year and reported having more than $1.9 million cash on hand for his reelection bid this fall.

Kaul's fundraising was nearly double that of one of his Republican rivals. Former state Rep. Adam Jarchow said he raised more than $445,000 over the first six months of the year. Jarchow, of Balsam Lake, had about $208,000 cash on hand.

Other Republicans running, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney and Chippewa Falls attorney Karen Mueller, had not yet filed their reports which were due by midnight Friday.

The winner of the Aug. 9 Republican primary will advance to take on Kaul in November.

