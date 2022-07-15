A family’s experience highlights crime on Madison’s North Side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family says they lost not only possessions in a recent burglary but also their sense of security at home. It is one of many criminal incidents on the city’s North Side this year, from robberies, to car theft, to shootings.

“It was about 20 minutes after they had gone to bed too,” said Mike Sanborn.

He and his fiance Kristina Tickler live near TPC Wisconsin with their son Parker. Everyone was just getting to sleep, putting down a restless five-year-old, early Monday morning when people broke into their home and car.

“They looked for what they can grab quick and basically carry easily,” said Sanborn.

The family’s security cameras on the outside of the home show four people getting into the house before breaking into a car, and one of the cameras is knocked down. All While the family slept, at around 1:40 in the morning. Tickler says things like keys, wallets, and purses were stolen; the biggest loss is the sense of security in their home.

“I haven’t slept; I wake up every five minutes because I’m afraid that they’re in the driveway or on the deck,” said Tickler.

According to Madison Police Department’s quarterly data breakdown, over 1,100 offenses occurred in the North District in the first quarter. It is the second most first-quarter offense for the district in the past six years.

“The short-term crime patterns do tell us that we have potential hotspots,” said Assitant Chief Brian Austin.

Austin says the area does not have a crime problem but says crime is cyclical, and such “hotspots” can start to pop up in various parts of Madison. Those areas are found and tracked by compiling data, helping police to address such areas.

“We’ll notify our neighborhood officers, our patrol officers, our community policing team and say hey, this is an area we really want to focus on,” said Austin.

But the damage is done for Tickler, Sanborn, and many of their neighbors. The couple says the area has endured several break-ins over the past year, and now people are looking to move.

“The neighbor across the street is actually moving because of crime; there are other people I’ve talked to that are leaving Madison; we want to leave Dane County,” said Sanborn.

