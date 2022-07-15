First Mad City Pickleball tournament hosted at newly expanded complex

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The first Mad City pickleball tournament began Thursday afternoon in Sun Prairie at the newly expanded Wyndham Hills Pickleball Complex.

The complex just underwent a four court expansion that was unveiled Thursday morning prior to the tournament. The expansions makes it the largest outdoor dedicated pickleball complex in south central Wisconsin. There are a total ten dedicated pickleball courts at the complex.

City leaders say this expansion will allow them to host more big events like the weekend tournament. 247 people are participating in the tournament - which runs through Sunday.

Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department Director Kristin Grissom commented, “This facility is a huge asset to our community as pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the world and will bring in players from across the country to our community. We are incredibly excited for this addition and so grateful for an engaged group of players that worked hard to see this project through.”

All proceeds from this event will go to the Madison Area Sports Commission Youth Grant program to help get underprivileged kids in Dane County involved in sports.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.