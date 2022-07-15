Gladys Knight to perform at 20th anniversary of MOVE4BGC fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their MOVE4BGC fundraiser with an activity packed day starting at 7 a.m., and ending with a performance from Gladys Knight.

This is the groups biggest fundraiser, and they hope to meet their goal of $700,000 to be able to continue to help support their program.

The event kicks off 7 a.m. July 14 with opening remarks, but quickly falls into line with two bike races at 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. The advanced bike race begins first, which will have riders complete 50 miles. The intermediate race will have their competitors bike 25 miles. The family bike race starts at 8 a.. and covers 8 miles.

Following the bike races comes a 5k run and a 2 mile run, starting at 8 and 8:25 a.m., respectively. These runs are eclipsed with two yoga classes, one from 9-10 a.m. and the other 10 a.m. to noon.

These events are held at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg. There is also a Virtual Mover option for those who want to participate but can’t attend.

“It is a fun morning with a DJ playing music, great food, bouncy house, and splash park for the kids. It is great to see people come together like this to support youth in our community.” Michael Johnson, CEO and President of BGCDC shared.

Kids 8 and under are free to attend. All participants and volunteer receive a free t-shirt and those 21 and older get two complementary beer tickets.

In the evening, a special concert featuring Gladys Knight will occur at the Overture Center in Madison. It will go from 6-8:30 p.m. Knight will sing her greatest hits to help the fundraising efforts for the Boys & Girls club. Prior to Knight’s performance will feature performances from Hunter Davies and MKE along with the R&B group After 7. Tickets for this range from $45 to $510 for VIP seating.

After the concert comes the BGCDC’s White Party, which costs $75 to attend. Guests are encourage to wear white and enjoy musical selections from Dru Hill, who is the featured artist. There will be additional performances from P Swagger, Remedy, and a DJ Andre Jackson with Celebrations Entertainment.

The White Party is a 21+ event.

For more information on the MOVE4BGC events, including how to register, please visit https://www.bgcdc.org/move4bgc2022

