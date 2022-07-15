Madison Children’s Museum holds 35th American Girl Benefit Sale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 American Girl Benefit Sale is now open for everyone to shop American Girl dolls and their accessories at big discounted prices.

This benefit sale started in 1987 out of a garage, and while it used to be an in-person chance to shop, conditions over the past three years have turned it into an only online chance to shop.

Each year, American Girl/Mattel donates their overstock and returned items to help this sale happen.

Proceeds from this sale go to the Madison Children’s Museum and other organizations serving children throughout the state.

The sale will continue through the end of Saturday, or until all the products are sold.

The shop is located at https://agbenefitsale.myshopify.com/.

Upon checkout, users will be asked to choose between in-person pick up (Middleton, WI) or UPS shipping. In-person pickup will be free. Either choice will be received throughout August.

The children’s museum strongly urges shoppers to visit their site for any questions and instructions about how the sale works. Any other questions can be received via email at benefitsale@madisonchildrensmuseum.org

