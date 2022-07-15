Madison West names its new football coach

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of Madison West High School’s own is coming home to lead its varsity football team. Late Friday afternoon, the Madison Metropolitan School District revealed that Mike Wolfgram has been tapped to take over the program.

In its statement, the district pointed out that Wolfgram graduated from Madison West in 1999 and was leading the Regent offense 13 years later when the team won its first playoff game in more than two decades.

“We believe his focus on athletics being an extension of the classroom is perfectly aligned with the school district’s goal of every student graduating college, career and community ready,” West Athletic Director Corvonn Gaines said.

Wolfgram has been part of MMSD for 18 years, the district said. For the past 15 of those years he has coach either football or basketball at multiple levels. He earned his undergraduate degree from Beloit College and his master’s degree in educatin from Edgewood College and Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Wolfgram’s biggest task right now will be rounding out his coaching staff in the week leading up to the football team’s minicamp.

