MFD: Pets should be included in your home fire safety plans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s National Pet Fire Safety Day, and the Madison Fire Department is offering tips in making sure your furry friend is included in a home fire safety plan.

According to MFD, homeowners should create a pet emergency “Go Kit” and make sure it is stocked with items such as

Water and food bowls

A small bag of food

A bottle of water

Poop bags

Medications

If space allows, treats and toys.

MFD recommends the ‘Go Kit’ be kept near the front door with a leash. In the case their is a fire, MFD says to gather your pets and either leash them up and put them in the carrier only if it can be done safely.

They then say to call 911 and if there are still pets inside the home to let the operator know or the firefighters when they arrive.

The fire department also says to not try to locate your pet if there is a fire in your home and they run and hide, and don’t risk injury or death. They state that firefighters should be the ones to rescue pets if needed, as they are equipped with the appropriate gear to go inside and perform search and rescue, along with putting out the fire.

To help lessen the chance of a pet running away and hiding, practice the evacuation plan with them. MFD recommends getting them used to the pet carrier so that the pets know it is a safe place.

Lastly, MFD reminds homeowners to keep flammable items away from pets. Items such as candles and incense should be kept in places where they cannot knock them over or drape their tail over the flame.

They also ask to consider microchipping your pet, in the case of them running away and out of the house when a firefighter attempts to recuse them.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.