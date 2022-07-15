Advertisement

Milwaukee Co. issues mask advisory amid high COVID-19 levels

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Health Department issued a mask advisory Friday, urging all residents to wear a mask indoors as COVID-19 levels rise in the city to the highest classification issued by federal health officials.

Milwaukee County was labeled as “high” for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated COVID-19 community levels map Friday, along with 13 other counties in the state. This metric is based on cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, new hospital admissions with COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the last seven days and percent of inpatient beds with COVID-19 patients.

Milwaukee health officials are urging everyone to wear a mask indoors and in public settings, regardless of their vaccination status.

Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson noted that the Omicron COVID-19 subvariant, BA.5, is spreading rapidly in Milwaukee.

“Even with prior infection, the BA.5 variant is seemingly more transmissible and more immune-evading,” Johnson said. “The good news is the COVID-19 vaccine is working to protect against severe illness and death, but masking is an important additional tool to protect against widespread infection.”

According to the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene’s COVID-19 variant dashboard, the number of confirmed BA.5 cases, 58 cases (3% of cases overall) were confirmed in June to be the BA.5 variant.

Milwaukee Health Department also urged people to maintain other COVID-19 mitigation practices, such as staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and get testing to prevent the spread of the virus.

