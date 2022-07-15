Milwaukee officials investigating alleged homicide of 2-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in Milwaukee are investigating the death of a two-year-old Friday morning as a homicide.

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office stated in a tweet around 10:30 a.m. that it was responding to an alleged homicide of a toddler on the 3200 block of North 13th Street.

The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital, officials noted. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Monday.

Milwaukee Police Dept. is investigating the death.

