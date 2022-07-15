Advertisement

Missing Milwaukee teen may have traveled elsewhere in Wisconsin

Joniah Walker
Joniah Walker(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milwaukee teen who has been missing for approximately three weeks may have traveled to another part of Wisconsin and authorities are asking everyone in the state for help finding her.

Fifteen-year-old Joniah Walker left her home on June 23 and has not been seen since, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicated in a statement on Friday. The agency also released footage of Walker walking down the street near her home.

The security footage also contains a special plea from her mother to Walker.

The video shows Walker wearing a green Adidas t-shirt, which is shown in one of the pictures of her that has been released. She was also carrying a large backpack at the time. She may be in the Milwaukee area or gone to another part of the state.

Walker is described as a Black girl, standing 5′3″ tall and weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the NCMEC at 1-800-849-5678 or the Milwaukee Police Department at 1-414-933-4444.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path
8 hospitalized in multiple vehicle crash on I-39

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers runs a drill at the NFL football team's practice field...
Packers camp gives Rodgers chance to work with his new WRs
Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Davis scores next to San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart on a...
Pinch-runner Yelich scores winner in 10th, Brews beat Giants
Glen Uselmann
Former Madison youth minister convicted of child sexual assault
Milwaukee officials investigating alleged homicide of 2-year-old