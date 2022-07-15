Advertisement

Motorcycle stolen from downtown Madison apartment

(NBC15)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Officers are investigating after a resident in a downtown apartment building reported his motorcycle was stolen.

According to the report, MPD officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Dayton St. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, where the owner told them he had left for the weekend and returned home to find his bike missing from his parking garage.

The lock on the parking garage door was broken. Officers are currently reviewing digital evidence, and the investigation is ongoing.

