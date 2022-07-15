Advertisement

Over 260 dancers, including U.S. champion from Madison compete in ScotDance National Championship

ScotDance USA will host their 2022 National Championships at the Marriott West in Middleton...
ScotDance USA will host their 2022 National Championships at the Marriott West in Middleton from July 13-17.(ScotDance USA)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twelve Madison competitors, including reigning U.S. champion Morgan O’Connor will be competing this weekend in the ScotDance National Championship hosted at Marriott West in Middleton.

The competition features dances of all ages, from four-years old to over thirty. This championship is unique in that the competitive divisions are based on skill and age, but not gender.

Dancers will enter in Primary, Intermediate, Beginner, and Novice divisions. The music for each of their competition serves as the standard they dance to. They will be accompanied by a live bagpiper as they compete against others throughout the nation for the championship.

“This championship is about the challenge of being able to push parameters and do it in front of family and friends,” says Sarah Breckenridge, who teaches at the Breckenridge School of Highland Dance in Madison. “It’s beautiful – the kilts, the bagpipes – and the athleticism is fantastic.”

There are more than 260 dancers competing for the hope to represent their region in a chance of being crowned U.S. champion.

This competition will last through July 17. Those looking to watch can purchase day passes or passes for the entire event.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path
8 hospitalized in multiple vehicle crash on I-39

Latest News

Madison Children’s Museum holds 35th American Girl Benefit Sale
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Suspect pleads not guilty in fatal Dane Co. hit-and-run
Three teens in Madison accused of car and identity theft
Ukraine Flag
Ukrainian refugee family welcomed to Milton