Over 260 dancers, including U.S. champion from Madison compete in ScotDance National Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twelve Madison competitors, including reigning U.S. champion Morgan O’Connor will be competing this weekend in the ScotDance National Championship hosted at Marriott West in Middleton.

The competition features dances of all ages, from four-years old to over thirty. This championship is unique in that the competitive divisions are based on skill and age, but not gender.

Dancers will enter in Primary, Intermediate, Beginner, and Novice divisions. The music for each of their competition serves as the standard they dance to. They will be accompanied by a live bagpiper as they compete against others throughout the nation for the championship.

“This championship is about the challenge of being able to push parameters and do it in front of family and friends,” says Sarah Breckenridge, who teaches at the Breckenridge School of Highland Dance in Madison. “It’s beautiful – the kilts, the bagpipes – and the athleticism is fantastic.”

There are more than 260 dancers competing for the hope to represent their region in a chance of being crowned U.S. champion.

This competition will last through July 17. Those looking to watch can purchase day passes or passes for the entire event.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.