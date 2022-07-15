Advertisement

Portage PD arrest 6, search home in meth investigation

(MGN graphic)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Portage Police arrested six people and searched a home Friday afternoon during a drug investigation in the City of Portage, police said.

The search and arrests follow a lengthy investigation into the use and distribution of meth in the City of Portage, officials say. The search Friday was carried out on the 600 block of Prospect Ave. when police arrested 6 Wisconsinites ranging 32 to 39-years-old.

The charges are spread across all the suspects from possession of meth, possession of meth paraphernalia, possession of meth within 1000 feet of a school, maintaining a drug dwelling, bail jumping, violation of probation and possession of meth with intent to deliver on or near 1000 feet of a school, officials said.

This was the second search carried out by Portage police this week with ten people being taken into custody during the investigation overall, police said. Police have also seized heroin, meth, cocaine, crack, marijuana, THC wax, THC-vape cartridges, money, and drug distribution and use paraphernalia.

The Portage Police chief and officers said they are committed to promoting safe neighborhoods and strengthening public confidence through strong drug enforcement and education.

Portage PD was assisted by the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia Co. DA’s office and Aspirus Divine Savior MedEvac.

