Reports: Milwaukee wins GOP recommendation for presidential convention

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - It looks like a major party’s presidential nominee may be anointed in Milwaukee after all. Two years after the Democratic Party’s national convention was swallowed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Republican National Convention’s selection committee wants the Cream City to host their 2024 convention, according to multiple reports.

After two presidential elections in which Wisconsin played a pivotal role the GOP could get a chance to make its case in person. The committee has reportedly voted to recommend Milwaukee as its pick to host the convention; however, the final call won’t come until August, when the Republican National Committee meets in the coming weeks, RNC Senior Advisor Richard Adkins told TMJ4, the NBC-affiliate in Milwaukee.

No official statement has been released by the party. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is expected to speak on the pending announcement on Friday evening.

The Democratic Party was slated to host its convention, during which now-President Joe Biden would have been nominated, but the party switched the convention to a mostly virtual one because the COVID-19 pandemic created restrictions that prevented large gatherings.

