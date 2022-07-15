Advertisement

Reports: Milwaukee wins GOP recommendation for presidential convention

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - It looks like a major party’s presidential nominee may be anointed in Milwaukee after all. Two years after the Democratic Party’s national convention was swallowed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Republican National Convention’s selection committee wants the Cream City to host their 2024 convention, according to multiple reports.

After two presidential elections in which Wisconsin played a pivotal role the GOP could get a chance to make its case in person. The committee has reportedly voted to recommend Milwaukee as its pick to host the convention; however, the final call won’t come until August, when the Republican National Committee meets in the coming weeks, RNC Senior Advisor Richard Adkins told TMJ4, the NBC-affiliate in Milwaukee.

No official statement has been released by the party. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is expected to speak on the pending announcement on Friday evening.

The Democratic Party was slated to host its convention, during which now-President Joe Biden would have been nominated, but the party switched the convention to a mostly virtual one because the COVID-19 pandemic created restrictions that prevented large gatherings.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path
8 hospitalized in multiple vehicle crash on I-39

Latest News

South Dakota has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation. Some lawmakers think...
Special session on abortion "highly unlikely"
Wisconsin secretary of state outraised by GOP opponent
State Rep. Adam Jarchow, R-Balsam Lake, speaks at a news conference Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in...
Jarchow raises $447,000 for attorney general run
Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington
‘It’s high time the 383 people who didn’t come back got recognized:’ Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington