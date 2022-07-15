Advertisement

Siblings sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth from Arizona to Wisconsin

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two siblings were sentenced this week to federal prison after conspiring to possess and intention to distribute methamphetamine from Arizona to Wisconsin.

These siblings were charged in January 2021 for multiple counts of conspiring with each other and two others to possess and intend to distribute methamphetamine.

Douglas Mack was sentenced Wednesday to 132 months in federal prison for his leadership role in this plan for methamphetamine distribution. He plead guilty to this charge on March 30.

His sister Emily Mack was sentenced Thursday to 60 months for possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine for distributing. She plead guilty to the charge on April 5.

Douglas Mack supplied the others with over 4.5 kilograms of meth between November 2018 and January 2021. He would mail the drugs to his sister, along with Tonia Greenwood and D’Angelo Lashore in Madison and Greenwood in Sauk County.

Emily Mack received over 4.5 kilograms throughout the years of the drug trafficking in which she both distributed to others and used herself.

Both Greenwood and Lashore pleaded guilty to to their charges. Greenwood was sentenced to 30 months in prison for the conspiracy and Lashore was sentenced to 18 months for attempting to possess methamphetamine for distribution.

These arrests and charges were a result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Madison Police Department, DeForest Police Department, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, State Line Area Narcotics Team, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

