Suspect in DeForest stalking, attempted homicides pleads not guilty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The teen facing multiple attempted homicide charges after allegedly plotting to kidnap a former classmate pleaded not guilty to all counts against him.

In addition to the four attempted first-degree attempted homicide charges, Gabriel Savage faces two different attempted first-degree sexual assault as well as the attempted kidnapping and stalking charges that had been filed against him after he was initially arrested.

On Friday, Savage appeared in a Dane Co. courtroom to be arraigned on all eight felony counts against him. Following his not guilty pleas, Judge Julie Genovese maintained his bail amounts. In June, Court Commissioner set his cash bond on the second round of charges at $100,000 per case.

According to the criminal complaint stemming from the attempted homicide allegations, a Discord group chat with DeForest classmates indicated on June 20 that Savage had a notebook stating that he was allegedly planning to kill a woman, her family and then kill himself. One of the students in the group, a relative of Savage, said that Savage was out on bail at the time and was trying to by mace.

A Wisconsin Dells Police Department officer was briefed on the information and went to Savage’s parent’s home in the city to retrieve the notebook. The officer reported finding it under the driver’s seat of Savage’s vehicle.

The complaint alleges that Savage wrote in the notebook of his intentions to shoot and kill the former classmate’s family, rape her and her sister. He then allegedly wrote that he planned to kill himself while “holding her hand ‘like Romeo and Juliet.’”

In the April arrest, the DeForest Police Dept. accused Savage of plotting to kidnap a former classmate with whom he was infatuated. The criminal complaint in that case reported Savage had nearly 300 rounds of ammunition and an AR-15-style rifle with him when a DeForest police officer found him parked near where she was staying.

According to the criminal complaint, Savage was found parked on the wrong side of the street along Meadow Lane with his headlights off. Dressed in all black and wearing a black knit cap and a black surgical mask, an officer on the scene described only seeing Savage’s eyes a small portion of his face.

Another officer spotted the rifle in a duffel bag, and when Savage got out of his mother’s Hyundai Sonata, a loaded rifle clip was sticking out of his pocket, the criminal complaint continued. When frisking him, officers ended up finding six clips, containing 180 rounds of ammunition, in Savage’s cargo pants as well as two pairs of handcuffs, the complaint stated. Ninety more rounds were reportedly discovered in the duffel bag.

Asked about the quantity of firearms, Savage was reported to have said he was concerned about his personal protection. As far as the handcuffs, the teen reportedly said they were there in case he needed to make a citizen’s arrest.

The alleged victim in kidnapping and stalking case told detectives they had some classes together, they rarely interacted, and she had no idea why he would be infatuated with her.

Police also received information during its April investigation that Savage had allegedly threatened a mass school shooting in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.