Advertisement

Suspect pleads not guilty in fatal Dane Co. hit-and-run

Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person on the side of a roadway near Oregon.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run last month in the Town of Oregon pleaded not guilty Thursday, court records indicate.

Timothy Pritchett, 38, is charged with hit-and-run involving a death and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

Pritchett appeared in Dane County Circuit Court where Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn determined that there was probable cause found to bind him over for trial.

Timothy Pritchett
Timothy Pritchett(dane County jail)

Pritchett’s cash bond was set at $60,000 on July 5 during his initial court appearance.

Investigators allege Pritchett was driving a Chevrolet G1500 van along Co. Hwy. MM, near Co. Hwy. A, when he struck Logan Gueths. The 30-year-old Gueths’ body was discovered on June 8 by a passing truck driver.

The sheriff’s office credited interviews with nearby residents and tips it received for leading investigators to Pritchett. After identifying him as the suspect, detectives explained that they obtained a search warrant for his van, although authorities did not say what evidence was recovered.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path
8 hospitalized in multiple vehicle crash on I-39

Latest News

Three teens in Madison accused of car and identity theft
Ukraine Flag
Ukrainian refugee family welcomed to Milton
Gabriel Savage
Suspect in DeForest stalking, attempted homicides pleads not guilty
jail generic
Judge rules against Wisconsin prisons over visitation policy