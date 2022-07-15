Suspect pleads not guilty in fatal Dane Co. hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run last month in the Town of Oregon pleaded not guilty Thursday, court records indicate.

Timothy Pritchett, 38, is charged with hit-and-run involving a death and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

Pritchett appeared in Dane County Circuit Court where Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn determined that there was probable cause found to bind him over for trial.

Timothy Pritchett (dane County jail)

Pritchett’s cash bond was set at $60,000 on July 5 during his initial court appearance.

Investigators allege Pritchett was driving a Chevrolet G1500 van along Co. Hwy. MM, near Co. Hwy. A, when he struck Logan Gueths. The 30-year-old Gueths’ body was discovered on June 8 by a passing truck driver.

The sheriff’s office credited interviews with nearby residents and tips it received for leading investigators to Pritchett. After identifying him as the suspect, detectives explained that they obtained a search warrant for his van, although authorities did not say what evidence was recovered.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.