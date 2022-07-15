Three teens in Madison accused of car and identity theft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three teens who are accused of identity theft and stealing a vehicle were arrested after investigators used an apartment complex’s surveillance cameras to determine which apartment they fled to, according to a Madison Police Department report.

Three days prior to their arrest on Thursday, a woman reported an individual stole her purse and tried to steal her vehicle. While the suspect did not make off with her vehicle, another stolen vehicle arrived at West Towne Mall and after it left, the police department learned hundreds of dollars had been spent using the initial victim’s credit card.

Her purse was eventually found at an apartment building in the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Rd. The complex’s management handed over the surveillance footage, helping investigators find the right apartment. They were also able to identify the suspects from earlier investigations into stolen vehicles and cashing in on other people’s personal identification.

After identifying the apartment, the police department got a search warrant for the home. In it, they found evidence investigators have linked to theft and fraud cases, as well as two guns – one of which was reported stolen in Mississippi two years ago.

All three teens were booked on counts of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and identity thefts. While those were the only allegations against the 16-year-old, the two 17-year-olds also had felony bail jumping and other warrants against them. One of them is also accused of having fentanyl.

