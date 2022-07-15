Ukrainian refugee family welcomed to Milton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Ukrainian refugee family will be arriving in Milton to protect their family after their hometown became a target for attack.

The Connecting Church - Milton Seventh Day Baptist said in a Facebook post this week that a meal train website and donation page has been set up to help the family.

Lilia and Mihail were put in a place of uncertainty after the war struck their hometown in Ukraine, according to the meal train website. Just months before the first strike, they were excitedly waiting in anticipation of their first-born child. On February 24, the family lost their home, workplaces, and optimism for the future.

The website detailed that Lilia taught in Ukraine before Russian missiles destroyed her school. Mihail was a tile setter but was quickly displaced and out of work. Weeks after the beginning of the invasion Lilia was expected to give birth, the website explains.

The two took what little money and belongings they had and left their home, fleeing to another city in Ukraine. According to the website, Lilia gave birth to their child, Baby M, a few weeks after moving. The meal train website stated that their baby was born with an adrenal gland condition that sent him to the NICU for 75 days. Mihal also had a heart attack.

The couple lost communication with their family every so often, but they did not want to take the risk of returning back to their hometown. Finally, on June 26, the website said the family was able to escape to Poland while they waited for their paperwork to be processed to come to America.

The Ukrainian family will be living with a sponsor in Milton.

The Connecting Church shared an Amazon wishlist that had been set up for the family, as well as a Meal Train for other local families to provide meal donations and monetary support. The church also said donations may be left at the church and asked that a welcome note of encouragement be included in the donation.

