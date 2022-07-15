What to expect on the Gubernatorial, Senate debates from Charles Benson

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 is proud to be the only Madison station to broadcast two political debates in advance of Wisconsin’s August 9 primary. TMJ4 in Milwaukee is hosting the debates at Marquette’s Varsity Theater and the debates will be co-moderated by TMJ4 anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims.

NBC15′s Maria Lisignoli got the chance to talk with Benson about what viewers can expect from both of these debates, as well as possible topics and the differences between the US Senate Democratic Primary Debate and the Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial Primary Debate.

In his answers, Benson revealed that these two debates will allow viewers to get deeper o issues we’ve seen before. Benson hopes that these questions will be able to get the candidates to answer how specifically they stand on issues that matter to voters.

“We know that a third of voters statewide are still in that undecided mode, so they’re looking at where it’s a big race for the US Senate because the winner here will go on to race Republican Ron Johnson and then in the Governor’s race, that person will go on and face Governor Tony Evers,” he said.

There’s an expected turnout of 500 people in the auditorium for each of those debates, and Benson is hopeful that there’s going to be a big discussion on these issues surrounding the candidates stances.

Benson also expects that these debates can have very different tones.

“In the debate for the Governor race with the republicans, already in the campaign commercials we have seen a sharper tone with two of the candidates with former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch now calling out Tim Michels on some issues. "

“…We’ve seen them now, at least in commercials make reference to each other so that particular debate could have a different tone,” Benson said.

You can watch the US Senate Democratic Primary Debate live on NBC15 this Sunday from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

The Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial Primary Debate is July 24 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. and can also be watched on NBC15.

Viewers can submit questions and learn other information about the debate here.

