1 dead, 1 critically injured after Monroe Co. motorcycle accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash occurred Saturday morning in Monroe County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at approximately 9:52 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call about a crash on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 46 near Tomah.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a singular vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, and both occupants were unresponsive. Officers learned the 67-year-old woman who was the passenger on the bike had a pulse and performed CPD until EMS arrived and transported the passenger to a hospital.

The driver, a 68-year-old male from Pigeon Falls was pronounced dead at the scene after life saving attempts were performed.

Officials say after initial investigation, it was determined the motorcycle had swerved to avoid a vehicle that had merged into their lane, and impacted another vehicle, causing the motorcyclists to lose control.

