Car crashes into tree and mailbox on Madison’s East side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating a crash that happened just before midnight on Friday between a car, a mailbox, and a tree.

According to MPD a caller reported two vehicles speeding through the neighborhood on the 5000 block of Wintergreen Dr. before the crash.

After the crash the caller reported they saw 4 teenagers flee the scene.

Police say the crashed car, which was not listed as stolen, had a broken back window indicating that it may have been recently stolen without the owner’s knowledge.

After contacting the car’s registered owner MPD says the owner confirmed that it was his car and had indeed been stolen.

An investigation is ongoing.

