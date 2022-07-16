Advertisement

Columbia County Humane Society reduces adoption fee in hopes a dog can find her forever home

The Columbia County Humane Society has reduced Lexi's fee to $100 plus tax in hopes it helps...
The Columbia County Humane Society has reduced Lexi's fee to $100 plus tax in hopes it helps generate more interest.(Columbia County Humane Society)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Humane Society has reduced one of their dog’s adoptions fees after admitting they were shocked she was still available in their shelter.

In a Facebook post, they wrote “We thought when she came in, that she would be adopted in a day. She came all the way back in May!”

They also said that it’s a really long time for a dog to be in a shelter, and even though she gets plenty of playtime, it’s not the same as being in a real home and can be mentally taxing.

For the upcoming week starting today, Lexi’s fee will be dropped to $100 in hopes she can get adopted.

Lexi is a mixed Boxer/Bulldog breed. She’s three-years-old, and a very active dog. Lexi plays well with other dogs and is used to being outside.

The Humane Society described her as affectionate, independent, active, friendly, and protective. She is also up-to-date on her vaccinations and is microchipped.

More information about Lexi and other dogs up for adoption and the Columbia County Human Society in Portage can be found on their website.

