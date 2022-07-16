Advertisement

Edgerton community celebrates heritage with pottery festival

Saturday's festival featured demonstrations by potters and opportunities for adults and children to participate in the hands-on event.
Saturday’s festival featured demonstrations by potters and opportunities for adults and children to participate in the hands-on event.(Vicki Morris)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EDGERTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Edgerton community celebrated its heritage in the clay industry Saturday with the 6th annual Edgerton Pottery Festival.

Edgerton’s clay heritage began with various brick yards in the area, some producing the “cream-city brick” seen in many of the city’s historic buildings.

“The intent of the festival is to educate people about the art of pottery and Edgerton’s significant clay heritage,” Vicki Morris, one of the organizers of the festival, said. “We are hoping people will take advantage of this opportunity to play with our local clay.”

They were discovered by potters because of the clay’s high quality.

Saturday’s festival featured demonstrations by potters and opportunities for adults and children to participate in the hands-on event.

A variety of art and pottery vendors were also at the event for people to further enjoy the local art.

