Election Day is coming soon, make sure you have proper voter ID

(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Partisan Primary draws closer, the City of Madison Clerk’s Office is reminding voters what types of photo ID are acceptable to use in Wisconsin elections.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

  • Wisconsin driver license (expired after 11/03/2020)
  • WI DOT-issued photo ID card (expired after 11/03/2020)
  • U.S. passport (expired after 11/03/2020)
  • Military ID card (expired after 11/03/2020)
  • Certificate of naturalization issued within last 2 years
  • Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or state ID receipt
  • ID card issued by a Native American Tribe, regardless of expiration
  • ID issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college—must contain issuance date, student signature, and expiration date within 2 years of issuance.  If the ID is expired, proof of current enrollment is also required.
  • Unexpired Veterans Affairs ID card

If voters are going to use their Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID, military ID car or U.S. passport, make sure the expiration date is after November 3 of 2020.

If you’re using an absentee ballot and have previously provided an acceptable photo ID, you don’t need to do it again unless you’ve updated your registration due to a name change or a move.

Voters who don’t have an acceptable ID to vote on Election Day will be offered the opportunity to vote provisionally. They will have until 4:00 p.m. on August 12 to get a copy of their photo ID to the Clerk’s Office so their ballot can be counted.

For assistance in getting an acceptable ID, visit the Voter ID Wisconsin webpage or call (608) 285-2141.

The Partisan Primary will be held on August 9.

