Friday Morning Fog; Pop-up shower possible

Most stay dry this weekend, but the humidity is rising!
Patchy dense fog is rolling through southern Wisconsin. Fog is expected to dissipate later this...
Patchy dense fog is rolling through southern Wisconsin. Fog is expected to dissipate later this morning.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Dense Fog Advisory thru mid Friday morning
  • A pop-up shower is possible Saturday & Sunday afternoons; Most stay dry
  • Warm & humid into next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday features a First Alert Morning as patchy dense fog rolls through southern Wisconsin. Visibility has dropped below a mile in many spots. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog advisory thru 9 a.m. for much of the region.

As the fog lifts, the clouds stick around. An upper-level disturbance may bring a few pop-up showers later this afternoon/early evening. Most places will stay dry. Showers in northern Illinois may spread into southern Wisconsin early Sunday. Sunday will feature sunshine with highs in the 80s.

More heat & humidity is on the way early next week. Highs will climb to near 90-degrees. A passing low-pressure system may bring showers/storms late Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will remain in the mid 80s under sunshine for the remainder of the week.

