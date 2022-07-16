Friday Morning Fog; Pop-up shower possible

Key Takeaways

Dense Fog Advisory thru mid Friday morning

A pop-up shower is possible Saturday & Sunday afternoons; Most stay dry

Warm & humid into next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday features a First Alert Morning as patchy dense fog rolls through southern Wisconsin. Visibility has dropped below a mile in many spots. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog advisory thru 9 a.m. for much of the region.

As the fog lifts, the clouds stick around. An upper-level disturbance may bring a few pop-up showers later this afternoon/early evening. Most places will stay dry. Showers in northern Illinois may spread into southern Wisconsin early Sunday. Sunday will feature sunshine with highs in the 80s.

More heat & humidity is on the way early next week. Highs will climb to near 90-degrees. A passing low-pressure system may bring showers/storms late Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will remain in the mid 80s under sunshine for the remainder of the week.

