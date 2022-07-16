Friday Morning Fog; Pop-up shower possible
Most stay dry this weekend, but the humidity is rising!
Key Takeaways
- Dense Fog Advisory thru mid Friday morning
- A pop-up shower is possible Saturday & Sunday afternoons; Most stay dry
- Warm & humid into next week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday features a First Alert Morning as patchy dense fog rolls through southern Wisconsin. Visibility has dropped below a mile in many spots. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog advisory thru 9 a.m. for much of the region.
As the fog lifts, the clouds stick around. An upper-level disturbance may bring a few pop-up showers later this afternoon/early evening. Most places will stay dry. Showers in northern Illinois may spread into southern Wisconsin early Sunday. Sunday will feature sunshine with highs in the 80s.
More heat & humidity is on the way early next week. Highs will climb to near 90-degrees. A passing low-pressure system may bring showers/storms late Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will remain in the mid 80s under sunshine for the remainder of the week.
Download the First Alert Weather App
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.