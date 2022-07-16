Advertisement

GOP governor hopeful Michels spends $7.9 million of own cash

The reports detail what has largely been a self-funded campaign for Michels, who has been...
The reports detail what has largely been a self-funded campaign for Michels, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump.(MORRY GASH | AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels has spent more than $7.9 million of his own money on his campaign.

The reports detail what has largely been a self-funded campaign for Michels, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump.

The millionaire co-owner of a Brownsville-based construction company has received about $60,000 in individual donations since entering the race in April.

Michels is going head-to-head on financing with fellow Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

She has raised more than $3.6 million in the first half of the year and about $7 million total since entering the race in September.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term.

