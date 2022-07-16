The heat is back on Monday

Key Takeaways

Highs in the low 80s Sunday, stray shower possible

Heat & humidity return next week

Watching Tuesday storm chance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We enjoyed a pleasant day today after fog cleared out this morning. Clouds will continue to build in overnight tonight, temperatures cooling to the low 60s by the early morning hours. With those cool temperatures, we could see fog development again Sunday morning. Be sure it use your low beams if you do encounter fog on the roadways!

A system passing to our south could bring a stray shower into our southwestern counties tomorrow afternoon, but that should only be a brief hiccup in your day plans. Skies will remain partly sunny for Sunday, with highs in the low 80s.

Then the heat is on through next week! Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s for most days, with humidity levels growing uncomfortable (especially on Tuesday). A cold front sweeping through Tuesday will allow for a brief break from the heat and humidity on Wednesday, but could spark up some stronger storms Tuesday night. Since we’re still a few days out, precise timing it still uncertain and how strong the storms are in southern Wisconsin will depend on where the initially develop. We’ll be monitoring these factors through the next few days, keep an eye on the forecast for updates.

