Advertisement

The heat is back on Monday

Still comfortable for Sunday
Getting hot & humid early next week!
Getting hot & humid early next week!(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Highs in the low 80s Sunday, stray shower possible
  • Heat & humidity return next week
  • Watching Tuesday storm chance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We enjoyed a pleasant day today after fog cleared out this morning. Clouds will continue to build in overnight tonight, temperatures cooling to the low 60s by the early morning hours. With those cool temperatures, we could see fog development again Sunday morning. Be sure it use your low beams if you do encounter fog on the roadways!

A system passing to our south could bring a stray shower into our southwestern counties tomorrow afternoon, but that should only be a brief hiccup in your day plans. Skies will remain partly sunny for Sunday, with highs in the low 80s.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Then the heat is on through next week! Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s for most days, with humidity levels growing uncomfortable (especially on Tuesday). A cold front sweeping through Tuesday will allow for a brief break from the heat and humidity on Wednesday, but could spark up some stronger storms Tuesday night. Since we’re still a few days out, precise timing it still uncertain and how strong the storms are in southern Wisconsin will depend on where the initially develop. We’ll be monitoring these factors through the next few days, keep an eye on the forecast for updates.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path
8 hospitalized in multiple vehicle crash on I-39
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW Chancellor Blank diagnosed with cancer; will not take Northwestern job

Latest News

Patchy dense fog is rolling through southern Wisconsin. Fog is expected to dissipate later this...
Friday Morning Fog; Pop-up shower possible
On the Road with Doogs and Friends at “La Fête De Marquette” in Madison
Showers & storms may lead to isolated instances of flooding across southern Wisconsin.
Showers & Storms trigger First Alert Day
Rain Forecast
Wet Friday Ahead