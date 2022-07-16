Madison West High School hires new head football coach

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison West High School announced Friday that Mike Wolfgram would be starting as the football team’s new head coach this season.

The new head coach is no stranger to the West football field.

Wolfgram, Regent alumni and former student athlete, has taught with the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) for over 18 years at Leopold Elementary, West HS said.

During the last 15, he also coached football and basket ball at the Freshman, JV and Varsity levels and assisted as an offensive coordinator for the varsity football program at West. As an OC, Wolfgram accompanied West to back-to-back playoff appearances. In 2012, with his assistance, the Regents had their first playoff victory in over 20 years.

“In addition to being a great coach, he is an excellent educator,” said West High School Athletic Direct Corvonn Gaines in his announcement.

Wolfgram earned his undergraduate degree from Beloit college and also holds a masters degree from Edgewood College and Harvard Graduate School of Education.

“We believe his focus on athletics being an extension of the classroom is perfectly aligned with the school district’s goal of every student graduating college, career and community ready,” added Gaines.

The new head coach will spend the next few days finalizing the other coaching staff in preparation for Regent’s minicamp at the end of July.

