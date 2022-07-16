The Mango Man is back after surviving a serious car crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mango Man Thony Clarke returned to La Fête De Marquette on Friday after missing Thursday’s event due to pain caused by a recent car wreck.

Café Costa Rica food cart owner Thony Clarke never worried about losing his job as Madison’s Mango Man until a car crash totaled his truck. Clarke said another car t-boned him causing his truck to roll over on June 8.

Clarke felt better on Friday and his loyal customers made extra sure to stop by his cart and buy food from him.

”I felt so bad I had to come out and support him,” Jessi Mulhall said. “He’s got quite the charisma. [He’s] a great Madisonian for sure.”

Neighboring vendor and Stalzy’s Deli owner Neil Stalboerger said he’s prepared to help longtime friend Clarke recover through GoFundMe donations and lending an extra hand.

”He knows I have his back so I just told him, ‘Anything you need you just let me know,’'’ Stalboerger said. “If we’re having a hard day we try to pick each other up and keep going forward.”

The Mango Man thanked his customers and small business community for the support.

”I don’t think we see each other like competition,” Clarke said. “We all are small businesses and why try to pull together you know? We all try to do our own thing. Each one has its own little personality and little niche that they create and do. When we’re together like this it’s the best because people come and they feel it.”

He loves his job and hopes the car wreck doesn’t impact his work any further.

”I don’t want anything else rather than just keep being the Mango Man,” he said.

