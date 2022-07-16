Advertisement

Monroe bus driver celebrates 91st birthday

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members in Monroe surprised a school bus driver with a birthday celebration Saturday afternoon.

Larry Leverton turned 91-years-old last month and has been driving school buses for more than 60 years.

After doing their own research, his family says Larry is the oldest bus driver in Wisconsin and possibly the whole country.

“You look at the obituaries and there’s 70s, 80s are dying and you think ‘where am I here?’ It’s amazing, I appreciate it, gotta thank the good Lord for either helping me or doing something there,” Larry said.

While Larry has held many jobs throughout his 91 years, he always returns to what he loves doing most.

“If I job-changed or something, I automatically just go back to driving school buses. Well then when I retired, that was actually the best part, easy to do because I was already driving. Just stick with it!” Larry said.

In the summer when Larry is not driving school buses, he said he enjoys lawn mower repair work.

