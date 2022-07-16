Runners support health and wellness in Madison Gospel event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gospel music blared as runners crossed the finish line during a run, walk and health fair Saturday morning.

During the Madison Gospel 5k and 10k, runners of all ages came together to support each other’s health and wellness journeys.

“To be able to come out and celebrate each other, no matter the circumstances, no matter you what you believe in, but we need safe spaces for family to come together, congregate together and have a great time,” Madison Gospel Founder Uchenna Jones said.

Hundreds of participants, including Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes, gathered at Penn Park to participate in the family-friendly event.

Jones said in addition to supporting community health, the event promotes local family businesses.

“We support a lot of mom-and-pop organizations, Black and brown businesses. So this is an opportunity to celebrate our greatness, but do it in a family setting and to support each other on our health and wellness journey,” Jones said.

Jones said the 5th annual event will take place at a new location next year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.