Advertisement

Runners support health and wellness in Madison Gospel event

Gospel music blared as runners crossed the finish line during a run, walk and health fair Saturday morning.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gospel music blared as runners crossed the finish line during a run, walk and health fair Saturday morning.

During the Madison Gospel 5k and 10k, runners of all ages came together to support each other’s health and wellness journeys.

“To be able to come out and celebrate each other, no matter the circumstances, no matter you what you believe in, but we need safe spaces for family to come together, congregate together and have a great time,” Madison Gospel Founder Uchenna Jones said.

Hundreds of participants, including Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes, gathered at Penn Park to participate in the family-friendly event.

Jones said in addition to supporting community health, the event promotes local family businesses.

“We support a lot of mom-and-pop organizations, Black and brown businesses. So this is an opportunity to celebrate our greatness, but do it in a family setting and to support each other on our health and wellness journey,” Jones said.

Jones said the 5th annual event will take place at a new location next year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path
8 hospitalized in multiple vehicle crash on I-39
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW Chancellor Blank diagnosed with cancer; will not take Northwestern job

Latest News

Monroe bus driver celebrates 91st birthday
Monroe bus driver celebrates 91st birthday
Runners support health and wellness in Madison Gospel event
Runners support health and wellness in Madison Gospel event
Saturday’s festival featured demonstrations by potters and opportunities for adults and...
Edgerton community celebrates heritage with pottery festival
After doing their own research, his family says Larry is the oldest bus driver in Wisconsin and...
Monroe bus driver celebrates 91st birthday