Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a silver alert for a missing man from Milwaukee County

86-year-old Davis Witty is described as a white man with blue eyes. He is 5 foot 10 inches and has partly gray hair and a goatee.

Davis was last seen Friday afternoon on the 2900 block of West Carmen Avenue in Milwaukee. He left around 2:30 p.m. to run errands and he hasn’t gone back home. At the time, Davis was wearing grey pants and a brown flannel jacket.

Davis drives a blue, 2017 Dodge Journey with a Wisconsin license plate: 223SYS.

2017 Blue Dodge Journey (Wisconsin Department of Justice)

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7401.

