Two cars hit with gunfire on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a weapons violation after two cars were hit with gunshots late Friday night.

Around midnight on Friday, MPD got several calls of people hearing 8 to 10 gun shots. When they got to the 2900 block of Milwaukee Street, officers found four .40 caliber casings, four 9mm casings and a bullet fragment in the road.

No one was in the two cars hit with gunfire, and they were not involved with the incident, according to police.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation is ongoing.

