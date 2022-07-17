Advertisement

MPD: Drug, potential child neglect investigation leads to crash

MPD said officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled and later crashed on Aberg Ave. near Packers Ave.
MPD said officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled and later crashed on Aberg Ave. near Packers Ave.(WLBT)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a drug investigation and potential child neglect investigation Sunday afternoon, which lead to a vehicle crash.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of Kedzie St., where they saw the suspect vehicle driving away.

MPD said officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled and later crashed on Aberg Ave. near Packers Ave.

Following the crash, a male driver fled the area on foot. The mother and child in the vehicle were not injured, according to MPD.

A police perimeter was set up, and a K9 was able to track where the suspect was hiding in some brush.

MPD said the suspect was then arrested and had several pre-existing state charges and a warrant, in addition to new charges.

