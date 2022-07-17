Gladys Knight concert and other BGCDC fundraisers exceed expectations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County raised $750,000 through their Gladys Knight concert and other Saturday fundraisers.

The goal was to raise $700,000 and BGCDC President and CEO Michael Johnson said he’s proud of their concert, bicycle race and 5K run/walk.

”You don’t know if you’re going to have 50 people show up 2,000? Look at all of these beautiful people,” Johnson said at the concert at the Overture Center. ”It does feel really really good when you get 2,000 plus people to come out to celebrate young people, raise money for young people, and to also bring talent that they don’t normally see come to this city.”

The money raised will help BGCDC fund their programming and build a new workforce center in Fitchburg.

“I would say our crowning achievement is when kids graduate from high school, go on to college, and then go on to get careers,” he said.

Gwendolyn Diemers has lived in Madison for more than 40 years and said Boys and Girls Clubs are crucial to the community.

”When children come home from school and their parents might be at work or whatever. It keeps them out of trouble and somewhere to go,” Diemer said. ”I think it’s a learning experience. It teaches them a lot about the outside world and what to expect.”

She was thrilled to attend her first Overture Center concert and see the empress of soul Gladys Knight.

”I’m going to scream and holler as loud as I can and act a fool, but a good fool!” Diemer said.

She hopes more artists like Knight come to Madison to perform for causes like the BGCDC.

