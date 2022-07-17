Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy arrest Verona man for 2nd OWI

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested early Saturday morning after a short chase that broke 100 miles per hour, according to police.

Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy tried making a traffic stop on US Highway 18-151 near Exit 44 around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The 28-year-old driver sped away, starting a chase that reached speeds of 108 miles per hour. Shortly after, the driver stopped and was arrested.

Police say this is the drivers alleged second operating while under the influence offense. The Verona man is now in the the Iowa County Jail and faces additional charges of vehicle operator flee/elude officer.

